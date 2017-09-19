News digest: M&M-Ford pact, PM to review economic situation today, and more

M&M partners Ford in drive for e-cars
Homegrown utility vehicle major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Ford have decided to collaborate again, after a 1995 tie-up to facilitate the American carmaker's entry into India ended in 2005. This time, the firms would explore joint development of products, especially electric and connected vehicles. The partnership will look to expand Ford's reach in the fast-growing Indian market and improve M&M's access to global markets. At present, both have a single-digit share in a market dominated by Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor.
Will use artificial intelligence to nab shell companies: P P Chaudhary
P P Chaudhary, the newly-appointed minister of state for corporate affairs, is monitoring and coordinating actions against shell companies. He tells Veena Mani & Indivjal Dhasmana that the government is trying to find the beneficiaries of the 209,0000 companies that have not filed statutory returns. Chaudhary says there may be cases where "even domestic help could be part of the board of directors".
Google’s payments app not so ‘Tez’
Tez (fast), the India-specific payments app built by Google, turned slow on the first day of its launch on Monday, and this angered users, who complained that they could not sign up on the service. Hundreds of users took to Twitter and other social networks to vent their displeasure, with a few of them even offering Tez a one-star rating on Google's Play Store.
