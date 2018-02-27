News Digest: PNB staff transfers, Nirav Modi papers, GST benefits and more

PNB tightens staff transfer policy to ensure irregularities do not recur Fraud-hit Bank (PNB) on Monday held its board meeting for five hours and decided to replace the current lax transfer policy with strict as well as clear norms to ensure that such irregularities do not recur.

The board also resolved that internal and external auditors must ensure that system procedures, particularly those involving SWIFT and forex transactions, are followed in all the branches. Read More...