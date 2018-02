News Digest: PNB staff transfers, Nirav Modi papers, GST benefits and more

PNB tightens staff transfer policy to ensure irregularities do not recur Fraud-hit Bank (PNB) on Monday held its board meeting for five hours and decided to replace the current lax transfer policy with strict as well as clear norms to ensure that such irregularities do not recur. The board also resolved that internal and external auditors must ensure that system procedures, particularly those involving SWIFT and forex transactions, are followed in all the branches. Read More...

case: Key papers seized from law firm

case: Key papers seized from law firm

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has seized "crucial documents" related to the case from the premises of Mumbai-based law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM). A CBI official confirmed this, saying the agency had conducted a search operation at the law firm last week in connection with the Rs 114-billion fraud at Bank.

Anti-profiteering drive: HUL to offer govt another tranche of GST benefits

Anti-profiteering drive: HUL to offer govt another tranche of GST benefits

Fast-moving consumer goods major Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is set to offer the government another tranche of goods and services tax (GST) benefits that it could not pass on to consumers.

Ruia trust offers to exit Numetal to participate in Essar Steel bid

Ruia trust offers to exit Numetal to participate in Essar Steel bid

The Singapore-based trust that owns a 25 per cent stake in Numetal, the bidder for Essar Steel, has offered to sell its stake to other shareholders of Numetal if the trust is found ineligible to participate in the bid.

UPI-based system mulled for retail investors in IPOs