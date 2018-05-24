News digest: Rupee, stocks tumble, interaction with Nitin Gadkari, and more

Cabinet approves ordinance to give homebuyers creditor status under IBC

The Union Cabinet approved, via an Ordinance, amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), giving homebuyers the status of creditors in the insolvency process. Read More

I don't have a track record of making false promises: Nitin Gadkari

As the NDA government enters the final year of its tenure, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari exudes confidences of a doer, minus the showmanship. In his world, everything is doable provided the Green Tribunal (NGT) and judiciary don’t come in the way. In a lively interaction with Business Standard journalists spread over two hours, the minister of road transport, highways, shipping, water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation, shares his achievements and plans. Read More

Rupee, stocks tumble on global cues

The rupee and stocks tumbled along with other global markets on Wednesday after the US dollar strengthened, as events across Italy, Turkey and North Korea triggered risk-off bets. Read More

Expansion of Sterlite plant stayed; death toll reaches 12

The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered Vedanta to stop the construction of its second Sterlite Copper unit at Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, amid a continuing agitation against the plant. Read More

Carmakers face bumpy ride to BS-VI roll-out

With less than 24 months left for India’s automobile industry to switch to Bharat Stage (BS)-VI emission norms, manufacturers are in a catch-22 situation. Even as the production and research and development (R&D) departments of automobile firms are bracing up for a big technological leap, most of them are faced with a dilemma whether to launch models slated for 2019 with BS-IV or BS-VI technology. Read More