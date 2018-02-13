will pay for its "misadventure" and India reserved the right to respond at a "time of its choosing", Defence Minister said on Monday, while blaming Islamabad for the terrorist attack at the Indian Army's in Jammu. After a visit to the Army camp, Sitharaman also asserted that Islamabad was expanding its "arc of terror" to areas south of the Pir Panjal Range in the Jammu region. The defence minister added that Rs 14.87 billion (Rs 1,487 crore) has been allocated to enhance security at military installations. ALSO READ: Sunjwan: Army sets camp ablaze; Pak alleges India creating 'war hysteria' A group of Pakistan-based (JeM) terrorists had struck the in the wee hours on Saturday, killing six people, including five soldiers. Three terrorists were also gunned down. However, despite her strong words, the defence minister refused to "set a timeline" for when would "pay for its misadventure". Here are the top 10 developments: 1) will 'pay' at a time of India's choosing: Sitharaman blamed for the terrorist attack at the and made it clear that it will pay the price for its "misadventure". She asserted that even though evidence of Pakistan's role may be shared, India still reserved the "right to respond adequately at the time of our choosing". " will pay for this misadventure. I repeat, will pay for it," the defence minister, who arrived in Jammu on Monday to take stock of the situation, told reporters. "I would not certainly set a timeline but will pay for this misadventure. I can only assure the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the entire country that the Army, both the governments at the state and the Centre, are definitely looking at it with all seriousness," she said. 2) India will share evidence with Pakistan, but it still reserves the right to retaliate: Asked whether the government was sharing evidence with Pakistan, Sitharaman replied in the affirmative. "Yes, all the evidences which have been collected will be compiled and, definitely, the evidences will be given, as always, to But, Pakistan, inspite of being given dossier after dossier, has not taken any action, she said. "On the contrary, we find people directly responsible for the Mumbai attack and many others still free and roaming happily in Pakistan," the defence minister added. She said the Centre would provide evidence to prove that the handlers of the terrorists were back in and were influencing the attack. Sitharaman said giving evidence to would have to be a continuous process because it has to be proven over and over again, as many number of times, so that their involvement is there for everybody to see. "The evidences will strengthen that argument. But giving that does not deny us our right to respond adequately and at a time of which we think fit," she said. 3) 'Terrorists may have enjoyed local support': The defence minister said the JeM module that conducted the attack might have infiltrated sometime back and possibly enjoyed local support. "The demography of the cantonment and adjoining areas indicates the possibility of local support to the terrorists and an alert had been sounded on the likelihood of an attack by the terrorists around this period," she said. ALSO READ: JeM attack on army camp: NIA team visits site to examine evidences 4) Army quick reaction teams deployed at vulnerable areas: The defence minister said that quick reaction teams (QRTs) were deployed in vulnerable areas. It was assessed that Pakistan-sponsored terrorists might target softer elements. Hence, QRTs were also positioned at the Sunjuwan family quarters, she said. Sitharaman said the intrusion by the terrorists was promptly detected by the sentry and challenged by a nearby QRT, leading to the brief exchange of fire. "This immediate action forced terrorists to split into individual positions and prevented a coordinated strike. The scattered terrorists reached the family quarters and occupied some of the blocks," she said. They were isolated, and since the terrorists were dressed in battle fatigues, and had an appearance similar to their possible victims, the operation had to be done "deliberately slow" to avoid collateral damages, she said. "The operation entailed the deliberate search of 26 blocks and safe evacuation of families from 189 flats, which was time consuming and a challenging task, she said. 5) Government allocates Rs 14.87 billion for security at military installations: The defence minister said that Rs 14.87 billion (Rs 1,487 crore) have been allocated to enhance security at military installations.

Sitharaman maintained that the government was implementing the Philip Compose Committee report for the security of all military installations. She said, "Although the terrain configuration and snow conditions make it difficult to completely stop the infiltration, the government is undertaking a host of measures in procuring modern electronic surveillance systems... for which a sum of Rs 14.87 billion (Rs 1,487 crore) has been allocated."