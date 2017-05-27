No-fly list effect: Cases of unruly passengers less now, says Aviation Min

Airlines are reporting lesser number of cases of unruly passengers following the government's decision to come out with a ' no-fly list' to deal with such incidents, Civil Aviation Minister said on Friday.

Raju said he had advised to lift the ban imposed on MP Ravindra Gaikwad, who had claimed to have hit an staffer, after the lawmaker assured that he would not repeat such a behaviour.

"Airlines are reporting lesser problems," Raju told when asked what impact has the proposed ' no-fly list' had.

The minister added that Gaikwad had written to him saying he will behave himself and such a thing will not happen.

"I advised the airlines to withdraw the ban because the civil aviation requirement isn't in their favour till the amends it (the rules)," Raju said.

Earlier this month, the released draft rules for a " no-fly list" of unruly passengers for all domestic carriers, proposing a ban on flying from three months upto an indefinite period.

The draft is an amendment to the existing Civil Aviation Requirement, a set of rules on unruly and disruptive passengers.

These are being placed in the public domain for 30 days for comments and feedback from stakeholders following which the will come out with final amendments by June 30.