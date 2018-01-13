Not China, India is now the world's fastest-growing mobile payment market

When the government made a move to ban 500 and 1,000-rupee currency notes in November 2016, the talk was mostly about fighting black money. A push towards a digital economy was mentioned mostly as an aside. Though Reserve Bank of made it clear in its annual report last year that failed to purge black money, the ban forced people to go digital. According to eMarketer, is now the world's fastest-growing "proximity mobile payment" market in the world. Proximity payments refer to scanning, tapping, swiping, or checking in with a mobile device at the point of sale. The number of users in surged 75.5 per cent from 32 million in 2016 to 56.2 million in 2017.

This number is expected to grow to 77.8 million - nearly 30 per cent of India's total number of smartphone users - this year.