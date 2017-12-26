Pakistan made Jadhav's kin remove bindis, mangalsutra, bangles: MEA

on Tuesday slammed for the manner in which Islamabad conducted the meeting between death row prisoner with his mother and wife, saying it "violated the letter and spirit of our understandings".

said the two women were made to remove their mangalsutra, bangles and bindi and were not allowed to converse in their mother tongue Marathi.

"We note with regret that the Pakistani side conducted the meeting in a manner which violated the letter and spirit of our understandings," said in a statement.

It said that Jadhav's wife, Chetankul's shoes were taken away and not returned, while some media persons outside the Foreign Office in Islamabad, where the meeting was held, hurled invectives at the women.

also said that from the feedback received of the meeting, "it appears that Jadhav was under considerable stress and speaking in an atmosphere of coercion.

"Most of his remarks were clearly tutored and designed to perpetuate the false narrative of his alleged activities in His appearance also raises questions of his health and well being."

The two sides had met across a glass panel and had to speak through an intercom.