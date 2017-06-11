Payment error over BHIM, Paytm? Here's the no you will need to dial

The government is working to set-up 14442 as a toll-free phone number for grievance redressal of customers related to digital payments.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT, along with the Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), is working on a mechanism to provide a common number, where customers of all digital payments platform, including mobile wallets, Unified Payments Interface and BHIM, will be able to register their complaint, according to official sources.

"The Department of Telecom has allocated 14442 to for setting up its grievance redressal mechanism for customers of all digital payments. The guidelines are in process," an official source said.

The government's efforts to curb black money in the country has pushed digital transactions on various platforms by up to 8,800 per cent.

Similarly, transactions on mobile wallets have grown by 104 per cent, Aadhaar-enabled payments system by 390 per cent, and Rupay debit card transactions by 270 per cent during the same period.

Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM), launched on December 30, 2016, has been downloaded by over 2 crore people and total transaction value on it has crossed Rs 1,406 crore.

At present, digital wallet companies offer numbers but customers on social media have expressed dissatisfaction with the existing facility.

There is no or grievance redressal mechanism in case a customer faces any issue on application.

"The draft grievances redressal rules will be placed before the public for their views before guidelines are firmed up," the source said.

The government has been running a toll-free number, 14444, with IT industry body Nasscom but it is only limited to creating awareness about the digital payments and not for grievances redressal.