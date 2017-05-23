TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Google tries to hide gender discrimination case from public glare
Business Standard

Planning your summer vacation? Goa is the place to be, says TripAdvisor

Singapore topped overseas destination list followed by Bali in Indonesia, Bangkok, Phuket, Dubai

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Palolem beach in Southern Goa
Palolem beach in Southern Goa

Indians can't get enough of Goa. Despite the blistering heat, the coastal area has emerged as most preferred destination for Indian travellers during summer vacations this year, according to TripAdvisor. 

If you’re looking to extend your budget and experience, Singapore is the top destination for Indians overseas, TripAdvisor's 'Summer Vacation Value' report said. 

"The value conscious Indian traveller is always looking to make the most out of their trip and have the best experience with his or her budget,” said TripAdvisor India Country Manager Nikhil Ganju.


The report was compiled according to booking interest data for Indian travellers during the summer travel period May 1 to July 31 2017.

Top 10 destination in India preferred by Indians are:

  • Goa
  • Ooty in Tamil Nadu
  • Manali in Himachal Pradesh
  • Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra
  • Mussoorie in Uttarakhand
  • Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu 
  • Munnar in Kerala
  • Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir 
  • Nainital in Himachal Pradesh
  • Lonavla in Maharashtra
     


While travelling overseas, short-haul destinations were among the most preferred among Indians this summer, the report said.

Top 10 global destinations preferred by Indians during summer 

  • Singapore 
  • Bali in Indonesia 
  • Bangkok
  • Phuket in Thailand
  • Dubai
  • Kaafu Atoll in Maldives
  • London
  • Pattaya in Thailand
  • Hong Kong
  • Paris 



TripAdvisor's 2017 world's Best Destination Award went to Bali, in Indonesia, a popular travel spot in Asia, resulting from its traveller choice programme conducted in a 12-month period.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Planning your summer vacation? Goa is the place to be, says TripAdvisor

Singapore topped overseas destination list followed by Bali in Indonesia, Bangkok, Phuket, Dubai

Singapore topped overseas destination list followed by Bali in Indonesia, Bangkok, Phuket, Dubai
Indians can't get enough of Goa. Despite the blistering heat, the coastal area has emerged as most preferred destination for Indian travellers during summer vacations this year, according to TripAdvisor. 

If you’re looking to extend your budget and experience, Singapore is the top destination for Indians overseas, TripAdvisor's 'Summer Vacation Value' report said. 

"The value conscious Indian traveller is always looking to make the most out of their trip and have the best experience with his or her budget,” said TripAdvisor India Country Manager Nikhil Ganju.

The report was compiled according to booking interest data for Indian travellers during the summer travel period May 1 to July 31 2017.

Top 10 destination in India preferred by Indians are:

  • Goa
  • Ooty in Tamil Nadu
  • Manali in Himachal Pradesh
  • Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra
  • Mussoorie in Uttarakhand
  • Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu 
  • Munnar in Kerala
  • Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir 
  • Nainital in Himachal Pradesh
  • Lonavla in Maharashtra
     





While travelling overseas, short-haul destinations were among the most preferred among Indians this summer, the report said.

Top 10 global destinations preferred by Indians during summer 

  • Singapore 
  • Bali in Indonesia 
  • Bangkok
  • Phuket in Thailand
  • Dubai
  • Kaafu Atoll in Maldives
  • London
  • Pattaya in Thailand
  • Hong Kong
  • Paris 






TripAdvisor's 2017 world's Best Destination Award went to Bali, in Indonesia, a popular travel spot in Asia, resulting from its traveller choice programme conducted in a 12-month period.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Planning your summer vacation? Goa is the place to be, says TripAdvisor

Singapore topped overseas destination list followed by Bali in Indonesia, Bangkok, Phuket, Dubai

Indians can't get enough of Goa. Despite the blistering heat, the coastal area has emerged as most preferred destination for Indian travellers during summer vacations this year, according to TripAdvisor. 

If you’re looking to extend your budget and experience, Singapore is the top destination for Indians overseas, TripAdvisor's 'Summer Vacation Value' report said. 

"The value conscious Indian traveller is always looking to make the most out of their trip and have the best experience with his or her budget,” said TripAdvisor India Country Manager Nikhil Ganju.

The report was compiled according to booking interest data for Indian travellers during the summer travel period May 1 to July 31 2017.

Top 10 destination in India preferred by Indians are:

  • Goa
  • Ooty in Tamil Nadu
  • Manali in Himachal Pradesh
  • Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra
  • Mussoorie in Uttarakhand
  • Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu 
  • Munnar in Kerala
  • Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir 
  • Nainital in Himachal Pradesh
  • Lonavla in Maharashtra
     





While travelling overseas, short-haul destinations were among the most preferred among Indians this summer, the report said.

Top 10 global destinations preferred by Indians during summer 

  • Singapore 
  • Bali in Indonesia 
  • Bangkok
  • Phuket in Thailand
  • Dubai
  • Kaafu Atoll in Maldives
  • London
  • Pattaya in Thailand
  • Hong Kong
  • Paris 






TripAdvisor's 2017 world's Best Destination Award went to Bali, in Indonesia, a popular travel spot in Asia, resulting from its traveller choice programme conducted in a 12-month period.

image
Business Standard
177 22