Planning your summer vacation? Goa is the place to be, says TripAdvisor

The report was compiled according to booking interest data for Indian travellers during the summer travel period May 1 to July 31 2017.
Top 10 destination in India preferred by Indians are:
- Goa
- Ooty in Tamil Nadu
- Manali in Himachal Pradesh
- Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra
- Mussoorie in Uttarakhand
- Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu
- Munnar in Kerala
- Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir
- Nainital in Himachal Pradesh
-
Lonavla in Maharashtra
While travelling overseas, short-haul destinations were among the most preferred among Indians this summer, the report said.
- Singapore
- Bali in Indonesia
- Bangkok
- Phuket in Thailand
- Dubai
- Kaafu Atoll in Maldives
- London
- Pattaya in Thailand
- Hong Kong
- Paris
TripAdvisor's 2017 world's Best Destination Award went to Bali, in Indonesia, a popular travel spot in Asia, resulting from its traveller choice programme conducted in a 12-month period.
