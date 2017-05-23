Planning your summer vacation? Goa is the place to be, says TripAdvisor

Indians can't get enough of Goa. Despite the blistering heat, the coastal area has emerged as most preferred destination for Indian travellers during summer vacations this year, according to TripAdvisor.

If you’re looking to extend your budget and experience, is the top destination for Indians overseas, TripAdvisor's ' Value' report said.





The report was compiled according to booking interest data for Indian travellers during the summer travel period May 1 to July 31 2017.



Top 10 destination in India preferred by Indians are:



Goa Ooty in Tamil Nadu Manali in Himachal Pradesh Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra Mussoorie in Uttarakhand Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu Munnar in Kerala Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir Nainital in Himachal Pradesh Lonavla in Maharashtra

"The value conscious Indian traveller is always looking to make the most out of their trip and have the best experience with his or her budget," said TripAdvisor India Country Manager Nikhil Ganju.

While travelling overseas, short-haul destinations were among the most preferred among Indians this summer, the report said.

Top 10 global destinations preferred by Indians during summer

Singapore

Bali in Indonesia

Bangkok

Phuket in Thailand

Dubai

Kaafu Atoll in Maldives

London

Pattaya in Thailand

Hong Kong

Paris

TripAdvisor's 2017 world's Best Destination Award went to Bali, in Indonesia, a popular travel spot in Asia, resulting from its traveller choice programme conducted in a 12-month period.