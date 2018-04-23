PSEB class 12th results 2018 declared; Ludhiana students grab top positions

The Punjab School Board (PSEB) on Monday declared the results for Class 12th (Senior Secondary) provisional examination. The result is now available on its official website http://pseb.ac.in and third-party result hosting website http://punjab.indiaresults.com.

Puja Joshi from Teja Swantantra Senior Secondary School has topped the exam with 98 per cent.

The students who had appeared for the PSEB Class 12 examination in the year 2018 will be able to check their scores using the given links to check their result online on the official website.

Ludhiana students have managed to grab top positions in both the academic and sports category, said the TOI report.

The Punjab board had announced this year that it would declare the results within fifteen days of concluding the 12th board exams. The class 12th examinations began from February 28 and concluded on March 24 this year.

How to check PSEB class 12th examination results





The Punjab board students are required to follow these steps mentioned below to check their results:



Important: The official website says the results will be available shortly. Follow these mentioned steps to check your results once they're released.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Punjab School Board (PSEB) - http://pseb.ac.in/ or you can also check other third-party websites to check your results such as; http://punjab.indiaresults.com and http://www.examresults.net/punjab/.

Step 2: At the top navigation bar of the homepage, click on the ‘Results’ tab. A new webpage will appear.

Step 3: Click on ‘Senior Secondary (10+2) Examination Provisional Result March 2018.

Step 4: Enter your name, roll number, mobile number, and e-mail address and select the stream in the fields provided and then select the ‘Go’ button to find your results.

Step 5: Download your result and take a print out for further reference.

As a sign of slight improvement from last year, the overall pass percentage of Punjab board students in 2018 is 65.97 per cent. This year also, girls have been able to outnumber boys with 78.25 per cent pass percentage while for boys it stands at 60.46 per cent, reported The Indian Express.

This year out of the 3, 00,417 students, who had appeared for class 12th Punjab State Board examination, over 198,199 students, have passed the exams.

According to a report in the Indian Express, for the first time this year, the Punjab board had abolished the “marks moderation system”, under which grace marks were allotted to students to improve their final score, resulting in a higher pass percentage.

For all those who have failed the examination can sit for the compartment exams that are held in June and the results are declared in July this year, reported the Indian Express.



About the board





The Punjab School Board came into existence through a legislative enactment in November 1969 for the development and promotion of school in the state of Punjab. In 1987, the Vidhan Sabha amended the Board’s Act to grant it autonomy. The scope of Board’s functions is very wide and covers almost every aspect/stage of school