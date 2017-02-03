TRENDING ON BS
Railways allocated Rs 500 crore for CCTV cameras at 983 stations: Minister

The minister said that currently CCTV cameras have been installed at 344 railway stations

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock

The Indian Railways has been provided with Rs 500 crore for installation of CCTV cameras at 983 stations, Minister of State (MoS) for Railways Rajen Gohain said on Friday.

"Funds to the tune of Rs 500 crore have been sanctioned for provision of CCTV (close circuit television) surveillance cameras at 983 stations," the minister informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply to a question.

The minister said that currently CCTV cameras have been installed at 344 railway stations.

Gohain pointed out that the deadline for installation of CCTV cameras at all 983 identified stations is March, 2019.

 

