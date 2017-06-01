Rajasthan Judge says peacock is 'celibate', Twitter explodes with laughter

A Justice of the Rajasthan High Court, yesterday suggested that the should be declared the animal and its killers be sentenced to life imprisonment. Presenting his unique theory on mating of bird peacocks, Rajasthan High Court judge Justice Mahesh Chandra Sharma said that they are brahmachari (celibate) and don't have sex.



"Peacock was made the bird of India because it is Brahmachari. is pious like peacock. doesn't need to have sex to get pregnant. It just swallows tears of the peacock," he said.





In reference to his verdict, he further said, "Peacock too has his qualities. He is a life-long celibate. He does not indulge in sex with The gives birth after it gets impregnated with the tears of the peacock. A peacock or a is then born... Lord Krishna used peacock's feather for celibacy of the bird."

Citing Hindu scriptures, including The Ramayana and the Vedas, Justice Sharma said that cow’s milk has always been used to cure various diseases. “I have made the recommendations to the centre. It is the voice of my soul that is talking,” he told the media outside the court.

"Peacock has pious qualities just like -- doesn't need to have sex to get pregnant, it just swallows 'tears' of the peacock" pic.twitter.com/unwucmOFLJ — News18 (@CNNnews18) May 31, 2017 Justice Sharma's contention sparked reactions in the with one of the users tweeting, " attacks peacock after he tells her, 'Pushpa, I hate tears'." was flooded with memes and funny tweets on this distinctive theory. Some users posted videos of mating peafowls to prove a point. Justice Sharma's contention sparked reactions in the with one of the users tweeting, " attacks peacock after he tells her, 'Pushpa, I hate tears'." was flooded with memes and funny tweets on this distinctive theory. Some users posted videos of mating peafowls to prove a point.

Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote: " intakes oxygen, emits oxygen. Peacock is a brahmachari. Some wise words from Judge saab. Must correct our textbooks ASAP."

Here's how took a jibe on this:

What does the peacock say to the when he is not in the mood? ''Pushpa, I hate tears" #RajasthanJudge #bramhacharipeacock — T S Sudhir (@Iamtssudhir) May 31, 2017

Peacock is bird since it's lifelong brahmachari, never has sex with "Cow" judge preens on camera. Chosen by holy collegium https://t.co/m91CpGQTPS — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) May 31, 2017

When a peacock cries, he is actually having an orgasm. — Samosaji™ (@ek_samosa_dena) May 31, 2017

Pic1: Peacock performing his back breaking mating dance

Pic2: After finding out from the judge that there is no sex involved pic.twitter.com/RnoRBlI5eo — FarraGau CowFefe (@YearOfRat) May 31, 2017

Peacock: Let's have sex

Peahen: Dude, we're just good friends

Peacock cries, gets pregnant https://t.co/pKN5A43u5l — Rahul Roushan (@rahulroushan) May 31, 2017

Meanwhile judge in India gives gyaan on virgin peacock sex. he has read all scriptures except law books Another #Covfefe moment #cow https://t.co/KiRMk9T7yq — Anindita Datta (@anindita27dc) May 31, 2017

Sir, I have better things to do than to 'see peacock do sex'. Thanks. https://t.co/qt9ZQGIYhz — Zakka Jacob (@Zakka_Jacob) May 31, 2017

i learnt two things today. One, is a new word #Covfefe . second, that peahen gets pregnant drinking tears of d #peacock. Feeling enriched. — Prince Thomas (@pmt_sojourner) May 31, 2017

Overheard: peacock to be renamed pea-brahmachari. pic.twitter.com/MhvGzm8VuD — Devdutt Pattanaik (@devduttmyth) May 31, 2017