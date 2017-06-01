Rajasthan Judge says peacock is 'celibate', Twitter explodes with laughter

Justice Sharma's contention sparked reactions in the social media with one of the users tweeting, "Peahen attacks peacock after he tells her, 'Pushpa, I hate tears'." Twitter was flooded with memes and funny tweets on this distinctive theory. Some users posted videos of mating peafowls to prove a point.
"Peacock has pious qualities just like cow -- Peahen doesn't need to have sex to get pregnant, it just swallows 'tears' of the peacock" pic.twitter.com/unwucmOFLJ— News18 (@CNNnews18) May 31, 2017
What does the peacock say to the peahen when he is not in the mood? ''Pushpa, I hate tears" #RajasthanJudge #bramhacharipeacock— T S Sudhir (@Iamtssudhir) May 31, 2017
Peacock is national bird since it's lifelong brahmachari, never has sex with peahen. "Cow" judge preens on camera. Chosen by holy collegium https://t.co/m91CpGQTPS— Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) May 31, 2017
When a peacock cries, he is actually having an orgasm.— Samosaji™ (@ek_samosa_dena) May 31, 2017
Pic1: Peacock performing his back breaking mating dance— FarraGau CowFefe (@YearOfRat) May 31, 2017
Pic2: After finding out from the judge that there is no sex involved pic.twitter.com/RnoRBlI5eo
Peacock: Let's have sex— Rahul Roushan (@rahulroushan) May 31, 2017
Peahen: Dude, we're just good friends
Peacock cries, peahen gets pregnant https://t.co/pKN5A43u5l
Meanwhile cow judge in India gives gyaan on virgin peacock sex. he has read all scriptures except law books Another #Covfefe moment #cow https://t.co/KiRMk9T7yq— Anindita Datta (@anindita27dc) May 31, 2017
Sir, I have better things to do than to 'see peacock do sex'. Thanks. https://t.co/qt9ZQGIYhz— Zakka Jacob (@Zakka_Jacob) May 31, 2017
i learnt two things today. One, is a new word #Covfefe . second, that peahen gets pregnant drinking tears of d #peacock. Feeling enriched.— Prince Thomas (@pmt_sojourner) May 31, 2017
Overheard: peacock to be renamed pea-brahmachari. pic.twitter.com/MhvGzm8VuD— Devdutt Pattanaik (@devduttmyth) May 31, 2017
Met a girl last night and we drank my tears all night long by god— Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) May 31, 2017
