Rajasthan Judge says peacock is 'celibate', Twitter explodes with laughter

Justice Sharma said that peahen gets pregnant by swallowing peacock's tears

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

A Justice of the Rajasthan High Court, yesterday suggested that the cow should be declared the national animal and its killers be sentenced to life imprisonment. Presenting his unique theory on mating of national bird peacocks, Rajasthan High Court judge Justice Mahesh Chandra Sharma said that they are brahmachari (celibate) and don't have sex.
 
"Peacock was made the national bird of India because it is Brahmachari. Cow is pious like peacock. Peahen doesn't need to have sex to get pregnant. It just swallows tears of the peacock," he said.
 
In reference to his verdict, he further said, "Peacock too has his qualities. He is a life-long celibate. He does not indulge in sex with peahen. The peahen gives birth after it gets impregnated with the tears of the peacock. A peacock or a peahen is then born... Lord Krishna used peacock's feather for celibacy of the bird."

 
Citing Hindu scriptures, including The Ramayana and the Vedas, Justice Sharma said that cow’s milk has always been used to cure various diseases. “I have made the recommendations to the centre. It is the voice of my soul that is talking,” he told the media outside the court.
Justice Sharma's contention sparked reactions in the social media with one of the users tweeting, "Peahen attacks peacock after he tells her, 'Pushpa, I hate tears'." Twitter was flooded with memes and funny tweets on this distinctive theory. Some users posted videos of mating peafowls to prove a point.

Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote: "Cow intakes oxygen, emits oxygen. Peacock is a brahmachari. Some wise words from Judge saab. Must correct our textbooks ASAP."

 Here's how Twitter took a jibe on this:

 image
image
