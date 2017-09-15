Soon, your driver's licence to be linked with Aadhaar

JUST IN
Union Minister of Electronics & Information Technology and Law & Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad during a press conference on Supreme Court's ruling holding privacy as a Fundamental Right, at Shastri Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo: PTI
In another move to make India digital, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday asserted that the Government is planning to link the driving licence with the Aadhar card.

Addressing the gathering at the Digital Haryana Summit 2017, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the Aadhar is a digital, not a physical identity and a digital identity confirms the physical identity.

"We are planning to link the Driving Licence with the Aadhar. I have had a word with Nitin Gadkari regarding this," he said.

He also said that the decision to link the PAN card with the Aadhar was taken to stop money laundering.

Promoting the concept of digital governance, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the digital governance is 'good governance' and that it ensures fast delivery as well as the welfare of the poor people.

"Digital governance is honest, transparent and efficient governance," Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

"Digital India must lead to digital intrusion; it must lead to a digital society," he added, while appreciating the Indian IT industry.

He further said that the technology must be made available at affordable costs for people.
