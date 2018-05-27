Sterlite protest: Violence-affected Thoothukudi limps back to normalcy

town, where 13 persons were killed during a police firing on anti- protesters, is slowly returning to normalcy. However, a few pockets continue to remain tense.

According to the police, cops had opened fire on the agitators after the protesters turned violent and started throwing stones and burning vehicles. On Wednesday, one more person was killed during a second round of firing, taking the total death toll to 13.

The protesters wanted factory to be closed as they feel it is hazardous.

Senior officials, including district collector and SP, were transferred. These moves brought about calm in the town. On whether will appeal against the Pollution Control Board (TNPCB’s) closure order, Sterlite’s CEO P Ramnath said, “We are examining this and once we decide we will take action. I don't know when, but soon we will decide.”

Going legally is the only solution for Sterlite as of now since both the ruling as well as opposition and regional parties are in the same page – they want this factory to be closed. But Ramnath ruled out shifting the plant out of

New District collector Sandeep Nanduri said adequate facilities have been provided for regular flow of vegetables, milk and water.

Amma Canteen was asked to supply food 24X7 for free over the next three days. People have been moving around the streets. Nearly 90 per cent of the bus services were restored. While things were coming back to normal, a bus to Tiruchendur from was set on fire on Friday night by miscreants, who also hurled a petrol bomb at Kolathur police station around 1.30 am on Saturday.

Police are now using drones to watch senstive areas from the sky, since the roads were blocked by the residents. The places which are closely watched inlcude Anna Nagar, GH, Thres Puram and the Sterlite factory area.

A fruit vendor in the Thoothukudi old bus stand said he didn’t think the issue is over since the bodies of those killed during the Tuesday and Wednesday firings have not been handed over to relatives. Meanwhile, in many parts of the state, protest continues against the police action in Thoothukudi.