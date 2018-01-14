Supreme Court crisis: Bar Council delegation meets Justice Chelameswar

-
A Bar Council of India delegation led by its chairman Manan Kumar Mishra met with Justice Chelameswar on Sunday and will meet with the Chief Justice of India Dipak Mishra and other judges to discuss the unprecedented crisis that has hit the judiciary. According to sources, the seven-member delegation has already met some of the judges of the top court and are scheduled to meet remaining judges including Chief Justice of India Dipak Mishra during the course of the day. ALSO READ: Shekhar Gupta: Judiciary on trial: It is up to CJI Misra to end this crisis The BCI had yesterday formed a seven-member delegation to meet and discuss with the apex court judges issues arising out of the press conference by the four senior-most judges of the top court.
On January 12, four senior-most judges of the Supreme court -- justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, M B Lokur and Kurian Joseph -- had mounted a virtual revolt against the CJI at a press meet in Delhi on Friday raising litany of problems including assignment of cases. ALSO READ: Supreme Court crisis: Bar Council forms team and top 10 developments ALSO READ: Supreme Court judges' rare public feud endangers investor confidence
Bar Council of India delegation leaves after meeting Justice Chelameswar, member says 'will react after meeting Chief Justice of India & other three judges in the evening' pic.twitter.com/G2bGdXyn74— ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2018
