Supreme Court crisis: Bar Council delegation meets Justice Chelameswar

A delegation led by its Manan Kumar with on Sunday and will meet with the Chief Justice of Dipak and other judges to discuss the unprecedented crisis that has hit the judiciary. According to sources, the seven-member delegation has already some of the judges of the top court and are scheduled to meet remaining judges including Chief Justice of Dipak during the course of the day. ALSO READ: Shekhar Gupta: Judiciary on trial: It is up to CJI Misra to end this crisis The BCI had yesterday formed a seven-member delegation to meet and discuss with the apex court judges issues arising out of the press conference by the four senior-most judges of the top court.

delegation leaves after meeting Justice Chelameswar, member says 'will react after meeting Chief Justice of & other three judges in the evening'

On January 12, four senior-most judges of the Supreme court -- justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, M B Lokur and -- had mounted a virtual revolt against the CJI at a press meet in on Friday raising litany of problems including assignment of cases.