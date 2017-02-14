Top 10 must have websites/apps to floor your loved ones this Valentine!

Valentine’s Day 2017 is here and it gives you numerous reasons to go out of your way to buttress your love for that ‘special one’. With a smartphone in hand today you can do so without fretting a lot. Thanks to these handy applications that help you sort your V-Day prep smoothly, there’s no need to hassle even if you have left your planning to the last minute! For those looking for some superfluous Valentine’s comfort this year, here are ten of the best Android for Valentine’s Day 2017.

1. UrbanClap - Want to regale your date by strumming a melody on the guitar but don’t know how to? Or tickle her taste buds with a gourmet meal? Worry not as Urban Clap gets you everything on demand at your doorstep- from a talented guitarist to a seasoned chef.

2. Kraftly – An online lifestyle platform for Homeprenuers, sellers and Womenpreneurs brings to you “Gift Tree” which is a collection of handpicked products for ‘Him and Her’. The wide range of product offers gifting options for men and women in varied themes of travelling, Music lovers, Fashionistas, Nature lovers, Party animals, geeks, etc.

3. Tinder: This new age app uses geo-location technology to offer you a bevy of potential singles to choose from in your vicinity for that spontaneous date! Get on to this quick and convenient app available on both Apple and Android.

4. Myles - If you have been fancying of aerating away your partner for a long romantic drive, all you need is to contact Myles- a self-drive service that helps you pick up yourValentine in that luxury care.

5. Timesaverz - Pamper her by gifting her gift cards from Timesaverz through which she can avail beauty services according to her preference . Beuaty services which includes bleaching, waxing, hair spa, pedicure, manicure , salon at home and many more.

6. ECO Rent A Car - Are you bored of usual getaways on valentine’s day?Good!!! Why not consider "Party On Wheels"? Get away from the usual hassles in restaurants, hill stations, crowded bars etc . Hire a Limo/ luxury car and surprise your partner in an unusual way this time using ECO Rent A Car app.

7. Styletag.com- Styletag.com is India's first online curated fashion and lifestyle destination that makes luxury products accessible. It caters to fashionistas who have an eye for style and avant-garde designs within an affordable range. The website is replete with a plethora of ethnic wear and western designs, handbags, footwear and accessories for women’s lifestyle and fashion products including other categories like home décor and personal grooming.

8. SaleBhai.com: SaleBhai.com, an Indian portal enables people living away from home order a range of specialties directly from their hometowns, has come out with unique Valentine gifting range. It is offering 300+ unique gift items from across India including chocolates, chocolate-coated dry fruits, pearl jewellery, mugs, soft toys, reed handbags, sweets, paintings, and more.

9. Roposo: The fashion social network that helps you figure out what will be the most apt attire/look for your date. The user can pump up their fashion quotient this valentine’s day by getting all the trending fashion updates and styles on Roposo.

10. Crownit: The merchant discovery and privileges platform app gives you multiples options of eating outlets with the best cashback offers. Not only that, Crownit also has some amazing offers at various Salons & Spas, so you can look your best on your special date.