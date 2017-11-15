UMANG: From checking PF to applying for PAN, things you can do on the app

From provident fund (PF) details and National Pension
System to booking a gas cylinder, accessing over 100 government services
is now a click away with Unified Mobile Application for New-Age Governance (UMANG) application.
Aimed at driving mobile governance, the app, developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and National e-Governance, provides access to most government services
such as PayGov at one place. Therefore, you no longer need to browse through various websites and download several apps in doing the needful.
Upon downloading the UMANG
app, you will be asked to link Aadhaar
with the app, however, the same is optional.
Here are some of the services you can avail through the app:
Employees Provident Fund:
Nearly 40 million members of retirement fund body Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) can view their passbook and settle their claims like EPF withdrawal through mobile application UMANG.
The EPFO
receives close to 10 million applications manually for settlement of EPF withdrawals, pension
fixation or getting group insurance benefit by the deceased.
Applying for a new PAN:
Attaining a new PAN
(permanent account number) is minutes away with the UMANG
app. If you have already done so, you can also check the status of the application or do e-KYC
by providing your Aadhaar
number.
Looking for a job?
If you are seeking employment opportunities, register yourself under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, which will send you job alerts. States such as Gujarat
has integrated Online Job Application System with UMANG
app to alert people on government job openings.
Gas cylinder refill:
Currently, Bharatgas, Hindustan Petroleum, Indance subscribers can book a refill or place an order for a double cylinder. Additionally, users can also keep track of their order history. However, you must register the same mobile number with the app that you have with the agency.
Passport Seva service: Calculate the fee, locate a centre, check appointment availability and get advice on the documents needed to be submitted for your passport.
Pension system service:
If you have a National Pension
System (NPS) account, you can check current holdings and account details, change address, submit request for an e-mail transaction alert and keep track of the contributions made. Pensioners can also avail digital life certificate or jeevan praman.
CBSE service:
Users can locate CBSE
schools, find examination centres as well as view their Class 10 and Class 12 results.
Recently, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad pushed for the app, saying:
How to download the UMANG app
The UMANG
app can be download on all major platforms – Google Android, Apple iOS and Microsoft Windows. The app is available in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Telegu, Marathi and Tamil.
Upon downloading the app, you will receive a one-time password in your registered mobile number. After inputting the OTP, you will get a four-digit MPIN code to protect your account.
Further, choose two security questions, which will come handy in case you lose access to your account or forget your password.
The next step will entail your basic personal information. As mentioned earlier, disclosing your Aadhaar
is entirely optional, for now.
Apart from app, UMANG
service has been made available on multiple channels like web, IVR and SMS which can be accessed through smartphones, feature phones, tablets and desktops.
Using an Android smartphone? Here's how the app works for you
The app is available in Play Store and has a download size of 11 megabytes (MB) only. Downloaded by over 500,000 times, the app has an overall rating of 4.5 stars out of five stars. Once downloaded, the app automatically creates a shortcut on home screen.
If you’re still facing trouble, just give a missed call on 97183-97183 and you will get the app link. UMANG
provides customer support service from 8 am to 8 pm.
