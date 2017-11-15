JUST IN
New GSTN utility for exporters to claim refunds to be activated tonight
Business Standard

UMANG: From checking PF to applying for PAN, things you can do on the app

You can also apply for gas cylinder refill, check CBSE results, hunt for jobs, access passport and pension details

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Umang app

From provident fund (PF) details and National Pension System to booking a gas cylinder, accessing over 100 government services is now a click away with Unified Mobile Application for New-Age Governance (UMANG) application.

Aimed at driving mobile governance, the app, developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and National e-Governance, provides access to most government services such as PayGov at one place. Therefore, you no longer need to browse through various websites and download several apps in doing the needful. 

Upon downloading the UMANG app, you will be asked to link Aadhaar with the app, however, the same is optional.

Here are some of the services you can avail through the app:

Employees Provident Fund: Nearly 40 million members of retirement fund body Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) can view their passbook and settle their claims like EPF withdrawal through mobile application UMANG. 

The EPFO receives close to 10 million applications manually for settlement of EPF withdrawals, pension fixation or getting group insurance benefit by the deceased.

The EPFO has already made it mandatory to provide bank account numbers with IFSC codesand Aadhaar of subscribers. (Read full report here)

Applying for a new PAN: Attaining a new PAN (permanent account number) is minutes away with the UMANG app. If you have already done so, you can also check the status of the application or do e-KYC by providing your Aadhaar number.

Looking for a job? If you are seeking employment opportunities, register yourself under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, which will send you job alerts. States such as Gujarat has integrated Online Job Application System with UMANG app to alert people on government job openings.

Gas cylinder refill: Currently, Bharatgas, Hindustan Petroleum, Indance subscribers can book a refill or place an order for a double cylinder. Additionally, users can also keep track of their order history. However, you must register the same mobile number with the app that you have with the agency.

Passport Seva service: Calculate the fee, locate a centre, check appointment availability and get advice on the documents needed to be submitted for your passport.

Pension system service: If you have a National Pension System (NPS) account, you can check current holdings and account details, change address, submit request for an e-mail transaction alert and keep track of the contributions made. Pensioners can also avail digital life certificate or jeevan praman. 

CBSE service: Users can locate CBSE schools, find examination centres as well as view their Class 10 and Class 12 results.


Recently, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad pushed for the app, saying:



How to download the UMANG app

The UMANG app can be download on all major platforms – Google Android, Apple iOS and Microsoft Windows. The app is available in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Telegu, Marathi and Tamil.

Upon downloading the app, you will receive a one-time password in your registered mobile number. After inputting the OTP, you will get a four-digit MPIN code to protect your account.

Further, choose two security questions, which will come handy in case you lose access to your account or forget your password.

The next step will entail your basic personal information. As mentioned earlier, disclosing your Aadhaar is entirely optional, for now.

Apart from app, UMANG service has been made available on multiple channels like web, IVR and SMS which can be accessed through smartphones, feature phones, tablets and desktops.

Using an Android smartphone? Here's how the app works for you 

The app is available in Play Store and has a download size of 11 megabytes (MB) only. Downloaded by over 500,000 times, the app has an overall rating of 4.5 stars out of five stars. Once downloaded, the app automatically creates a shortcut on home screen. 

If you’re still facing trouble, just give a missed call on 97183-97183 and you will get the app link. UMANG provides customer support service from 8 am to 8 pm. 
First Published: Wed, November 15 2017. 16:11 IST

