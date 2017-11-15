UMANG: From checking PF to applying for PAN, things you can do on the app

From provident fund (PF) details and National System to booking a gas cylinder, accessing over 100 is now a click away with Unified Mobile Application for New-Age Governance (UMANG) application.

Aimed at driving mobile governance, the app, developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and National e-Governance, provides access to most such as PayGov at one place. Therefore, you no longer need to browse through various websites and download several apps in doing the needful.

Upon downloading the app, you will be asked to link with the app, however, the same is optional.

Here are some of the services you can avail through the app:

Employees Provident Fund: Nearly 40 million members of retirement fund body Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) can view their passbook and settle their claims like EPF withdrawal through mobile application

The receives close to 10 million applications manually for settlement of EPF withdrawals, fixation or getting group insurance benefit by the deceased.

Read full report here) The has already made it mandatory to provide bank account numbers with IFSC codesand of subscribers. (

Applying for a new PAN: Attaining a new (permanent account number) is minutes away with the app. If you have already done so, you can also check the status of the application or do by providing your number.

Looking for a job? If you are seeking employment opportunities, register yourself under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, which will send you job alerts. States such as has integrated Online Job Application System with app to alert people on government job openings.

refill: Currently, Bharatgas, Hindustan Petroleum, Indance subscribers can book a refill or place an order for a double cylinder. Additionally, users can also keep track of their order history. However, you must register the same mobile number with the app that you have with the agency.

Passport Seva service: Calculate the fee, locate a centre, check appointment availability and get advice on the documents needed to be submitted for your passport.

system service: If you have a National System (NPS) account, you can check current holdings and account details, change address, submit request for an e-mail transaction alert and keep track of the contributions made. Pensioners can also avail digital life certificate or jeevan praman.

service: Users can locate schools, find examination centres as well as view their Class 10 and Class 12 results.



Recently, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad pushed for the app, saying:

No need to search various websites or apps for different govt services. provides more than 100 services on a single mobile app. More services are being added. Please download it and share your feedback. #DigitalIndia pic.twitter.com/oKz5irh4SO — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) November 5, 2017

How to download the app

The app can be download on all major platforms – Google Android, Apple iOS and Microsoft Windows. The app is available in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Telegu, Marathi and Tamil.

Upon downloading the app, you will receive a one-time password in your registered mobile number. After inputting the OTP, you will get a four-digit MPIN code to protect your account.

Further, choose two security questions, which will come handy in case you lose access to your account or forget your password.

The next step will entail your basic personal information. As mentioned earlier, disclosing your is entirely optional, for now.