Indians are unhappier than most of their South Asian neighbours including the citizens of Pakistan, according to the Ranking at 133rd position, India witnessed a drop of 11 places from last year's 122nd rank. India has been consistently falling in the happiness index since 2014. In the same report released in 2015, India was ranked 117 out of 158 nations. But Indians can rejoice about the fact that Pakistanis along with Afghans have been ranked among the least accepting people in the world. On the other hand, terror-ravaged Pakistan is ranked at 75 compared to its 2017 ranking of 80. Nepal, which is described as the 'poorest-of-poor' among poor nations also fared better in the 'joy' report than India. Nepal was ranked at 101 - down by 2 positions from 2017 report. Apart from Pakistan and Nepal, the other SAARC nations that ranked higher than India were Bhutan at 97, Bangladesh at 115 while Sri Lanka was ranked 116. This year's main focus apart from usual rankings was on migration within and between countries. ALSO READ: India ranked 133rd in World Happiness Index 2018 Scandinavian nations came out as the happiest nations in the world. Finland topped the list this year while Norway, which was ranked at the highest in the global happiness index dropped to the second position.

The top ten positions are held by the same countries as in the last two years. Overall, four different countries have held the top spot in the four most recent reports - Denmark, Switzerland, Norway and now Finland. On the other hand, Burundi came bottom in the report which ranked 156 countries.