Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline relaxed for 'certain' financial dealings: Govt

The notification by the Department of in the ministry effectively paves the way for extending the deadline for mandatory quoting of for activities like the opening of a account.This is in line with the Centre last week informing the Supreme that it is willing to extend till March 31 the deadline fixed for mandatory linking of to avail various services and welfare schemes.On December 7, the deadline for linking PAN with was extended by three months to March 31, 2018.Under the PMLA, Aadhaar, PAN and other official documents are required to be obtained by banks and financial institutions from anyone opening a account as well as for any financial transaction of Rs 50,000 and above.The notification issued yesterday stated that accounts where and PAN are not furnished by the date notified by the will cease to be operational.If the account holder "fails to submit the number and PAN by such date as may be notified by the central government, the said account shall cease to be operational till the time the number and Permanent Account Number is submitted by the client", it said.The Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) forms the core of the legal framework put in place by India to combat money laundering and generation ofThe PMLA and its rules impose an obligation on reporting entities like banks, financial institutions and intermediaries to verify the identity of clients, maintain records and furnish information to the Financial Intelligence Unit of India (FIU-IND).As per Rule 9, every reporting entity shall at the time of commencement of an account-based relationship identify its clients, verify their identity and obtain information on the purpose and intended nature of the business relationship.Intermediaries like stockbroker, chit fund company, cooperative bank, housing institution and non-banking companies are also classified as reporting entities.Biometric identification number and other official documents are required to be obtained by the reporting entities from anyone opening a account as well as for any financial transaction of Rs 50,000 and above.The rule also applies to all cash dealing of more than Rs 10 lakh or its equivalent in foreign currency, cash transactions where forged or counterfeit currency notes have been used and all suspicious dealings.All cross-border wire transfers of more than Rs 5 lakh in foreign currency and purchase and sale of immovable property valued at Rs 50 lakh or more also fall under this category, according to the reporting rules.The notification issued yesterday said amendments are being made in Rule 9 of the Prevention of Money-laundering (Maintenance of Records) Rules, 2005.