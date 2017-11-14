After 13-month recovery, exports fall 1.1% to $23 bn

-
ALSO READBiggest GST bonanza: 28% tax only on 50 luxury items, eating out cheaper GST for services: Health, edu stay exempt; others taxed at 5, 12, 18, 28% Big GST reset: Only 50 items stay in 28% slab, eating out to get cheaper GST Council decides how to distribute assessees Unfinished agenda to keep GST Council busy till roll-out
-
The decline was led by sharp falls in major labour-intensive sectors such as leather & leather products, gems & jewellery, handicrafts, readymade garments, and carpets.
Exporters had earlier warned that the double-digit growth in outbound shipment between July and September despite roll-out of GST might not present a true picture, as there were advance orders.
Exports had soared by 25.7 per cent to $28.6 billion in September, its highest growth in six months, with expansion in shipment of chemicals, petroleum, and engineering products.
Ironically, exports fell in a month when the GST Council addressed most of the complaints of exporters, though one important measure, e-wallets, would kick in only by the next financial year. Exporters grouse that the measures aren’t being implemented at the ground level.
Imports in October rose 7.6 per cent, to $37.1 billion. Rising crude oil prices led to the oil import bill rising 27.9 per cent in the month, from an 18.5 per cent rise in September. Despite total imports growing by the slowest pace this calendar year, the trade deficit increased to a 35-month high of $14 billion. It had stood at nearly $9 billion in September and $11.1 billion in the year-ago period.
Gold imports dipped 16 per cent to $2.9 billion last month. Aditi Nayar, principal economist with rating agency Icra, says: “Gold imports contracted in October despite onset of the festive and wedding season, given the build-up of substantial stocks over the past few months.”
As a result, non-oil/non-gold imports rose only 4.9 per cent, sharply lower than the 19.8 per cent in September and 20 per cent in August, indicating industrial production would suffer again in October.
Growth in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) slowed to 3.8 per cent in September, from 4.5 per cent in August. Though IIP is measured in constant prices and trade figures are in current prices, non-oil/non-gold imports give a broad indicator of industrial demand.
A silver lining is that non-oil, non-gold imports were led by industrial inputs such as coal, organic and inorganic chemicals, machinery, non-ferrous metals, iron and steel, and electronic goods.
Cumulative exports during April-October (first seven months of this financial year) increased by 9.6 per cent to $170.3 billion, while imports grew 22.2 per cent to $256.4 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $86.1 billion.
Despite a rise in global prices of petroleum products, their exports rose only 14.7 per cent in October, against 39.7 per cent in September. Growth in exports of engineering goods also declined to 14.7 per cent in October, compared to 44.2 per cent the previous month, and of chemicals to 11.8 per cent, compared to 46.1 per cent.
Ganesh Kumar Gupta, president, Federation of Indian Export Organisations, says the fall in shipments was expected, as exporters (particularly medium and small players) were facing a liquidity problem, paying GST for four months in a row without getting refunds.
“There is immediate need for remedial measures to prevent further decline,” Gupta says. Implementation of what the GST Council had approved wasn’t taking place, he added.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU