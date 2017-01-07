Agricultural growth to be better than in two previous years

The government’s preliminary estimate is that agricultural growth, in terms of Gross Value Added (GVA) at constant prices, should be higher in 2016-17 than the earlier two years, at 4.1 per cent.

This would be due to a record harvest, aided by a much better than the previous two years. The growth was 1.2 per cent in 2015-16.

However, there is also doubt if these estimates would hold, in the wake of the big demonetisation drive from early November, which has had an impact on the sector. The government estimate is based on data till October.

More, the impact of a warmer than usual winter on the standing crop has also not been captured. The combined effect could, warn non-government experts, also lower the subsequent estimates.

“The estimates of this sector (agriculture, forestry and fishing) have been compiled using the of production of major crops for 2016-17 and targets based on sowings,” went the official statement.

Around 39 per cent of the here is based on livestock products, forestry and fisheries, where the combined growth would be 3.7 per cent, it added.

foodgrain production is projected to rise by 8.9 per cent, from a decline of 3.2 per cent in 2015-16.

“Whether this estimate holds firm in the final assessment will depend on whether demonetisation had any impact on the harvest,” Shashank Bhide, Director of the Madras Institute of Development Studies, told Business Standard.

Without any systematic assessment of the impact of demonetisation, it is difficult to understand its impact, he added. And, more than demonetisation, it is the weather in North India which will have a bigger impact on the harvest and thereby on the final numbers. Mahendra Dev, Director of the Mumbai-based Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Studies, said data till only October does not give a clear picture. Whether this would stand will become clearer by February, with the second advance estimates.

The southwest (June to September) was around 97 per cent of the (LPA), the first normal in the country since 2013.

Rainfall from 96-104 per cent of the LPA is considered normal, the measure being the average annual over 50 years or 887 cm.

Around 85 per cent of the country got normal or excess rain. By end-September, the level in 91 major reservoirs was 117 billion cubic metres, 74 per cent of their full capacity or 97 per cent of the average storage over the past decade.