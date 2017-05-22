Agriculture Minister wants cheaper credit, not loan waivers

Though many states have been pressing for a farm loan waiver, Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh has categorically said the Centre isn’t in favour of any such proposal at the national level; instead, it will work towards making adequate credit available to farmers at cheap rates and on time. “Waiver of farm loans by the Uttar Pradesh government is their decision, we have no such proposal at the national level,” Singh said while talking to a group of reporters. He said to increase the reach of farm credit, particularly for small and marginal farmers, ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?