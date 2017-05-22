Agriculture Minister wants cheaper credit, not loan waivers

Minister says working on measures to increase the reach of farm credit

Though many states have been pressing for a farm loan waiver, Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh has categorically said the Centre isn’t in favour of any such proposal at the national level; instead, it will work towards making adequate credit available to farmers at cheap rates and on time. “Waiver of farm loans by the Uttar Pradesh government is their decision, we have no such proposal at the national level,” Singh said while talking to a group of reporters. He said to increase the reach of farm credit, particularly for small and marginal farmers, ...

Sanjeeb Mukherjee