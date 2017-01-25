Apple officials present their case to govt for manufacturing unit in India

Senior officials from Apple on Wednesday met an inter-ministerial panel to present their plans for setting up manufacturing in the country.

While the government is yet to take a call on the company's proposal, it is examining the list of demands regarding tax and other concessions, a senior government official said under conditions of anonymity.

Officials from the revenue department, department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) as well as from the Ministries of Electronics & Information Technology and Environment met Apple officials including senior Vice President for Operations Priya Balasubramanian.

The United States-based tech giant has asked for several tax benefits and other incentives, including long-term duty exemptions, to enter the manufacturing sector in India. However, various ministries have registered their disapproval with the Department of Industrial Policy (DIPP) over Apple receiving any special treatment.

They have warned that this could create an unfair playing field whereby existing companies don't receive the same benefits. This might give rise to demands by such companies for retroactive measures by the government.

On this note, the government is planning to set down specific parameters for companies hoping to secure concessions like on their investments in the country.

The parameters currently under consideration include the amount of investments being brought in, the number of jobs being created as well the earlier established norm of rewarding companies bringing in 'state of the art' technology.

The ministries will continue to send their feedback on the issue to the DIPP, the official mentioned above said. The possibility of the inter-ministerial panel meeting again is also not ruled out, he added.