Big worries on small scale: Artisans jump through GST hoops for relevance

Advocates of the country’s vibrant craft sector believe that another national movement is required to save the craftsmen from oblivion. In a two-part series, Business Standard looks at the future of India’s small-scale industry in this entirely new tax climate In a small village in Andhra Pradesh, leather puppet maker Kuliappa struggles with his accounts. In the last two months, he has sold goods worth a mere Rs 50,000. The confusion over the goods and services tax (GST) and its attendant procedures, tax slabs and payments has caused his orders to dry up. Also, his handmade, ...