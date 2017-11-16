BS-VI fuel rollout in April 2018 not feasible in Delhi: Auto experts

As a measure to reduce the toxicity in Delhi's air, which rises every year during the winters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government on Wednesday advanced rolling out of Bharat Stage (BS)-VI fuel in the national capital by two years to April 2018.

Bharat stage emission standards -known as Bharat Stage (BS)- are emission standards to regulate the air pollutants output.

The petroleum ministry, in a statement, informed that the government after consulting Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) has decided to "fast-forward" the date of BS-VI grade auto fuel launch in view of the prevailing smog situation in

The ministry had introduced the BS-IV grade transportation fuels across the country in April this year.

Though the government has taken this step to reduce pollution in and National Capital Region, the auto experts feel it would certainly add to the woes of car companies to be fully compliant in over next five months.

They say the auto industry would find it difficult to be ready for the demand in such short period. Also, the fuel will not be available outside the capital and BS-VI vehicles cannot run on BS-IV fuel.

They also cited fear that the country lacks warehouses for the scrapping of old vehicles.

India is not alone in the fight against air pollution. Such measures have also been taken elsewhere too.

Recently on October 23, London city officials had brought in a new levy on the cars, made before 2005, entering the British capital during busy weekday hours.

Mayor Sadiq Khan had said they have got a health crisis in London caused directly by the poor-quality air, and over 9,000 Londoners have died prematurely because of the poor quality air.

In Germany, numerous cities, including the automaking centres Stuttgart and Munich, are considering a ban on older diesel vehicles.