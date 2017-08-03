Cabinet nod to NRI proxy voting, scrapping no-detention policy in schools

The Cabinet on Wednesday cleared a proposal to extend proxy voting
to overseas Indians by amending electoral laws, a senior government functionary said.
For overseas Indians, the Representation of the People Act
needs to be amended to include proxy voting
as other means to cast their votes. While NRIs and overseas Indians are free to cast their votes in constituencies where they are registered, according to the proposal, they would also be allowed to use the option of proxy, which as of now is only available to service personnel.
The Cabinet also approved the scrapping of the no-detention policy
in schools
till Class 8.
It also gave its nod to the Human Resource Development Ministry’s plan of creating 20 world-class institutions in the country.
In October last year, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for setting up agriculture
research platform (ARP) was signed by foreign ministers of BRICS
countries in the 8th BRICS
Summit held at Goa, an official release said.
“The Centre will promote sustainable agricultural development and poverty
alleviation through strategic cooperation in agriculture
to provide food security in the BRICS
member countries,” it said.
BRICS-ARP
will act as a global platform for science-led agriculture-based sustainable development for addressing the issues of world hunger, under-nutrition, poverty
and inequality, particularly between farmers' and non-farmers' income, and enhancing agricultural trade, bio-security
and climate
resilient agriculture, the statement added.
