Council to take first step on bringing alcohol into Goods and Services Tax

The (GST) Council will likely take the first step towards inclusion of in the during its meeting on Saturday. Despite resistance from states, extra-neutral (ENA), a key ingredient in making alcoholic beverages, or ‘ for human consumption’, may be included in the if a consensus is arrived at. This is Centre’s second attempt at imposing the on ENA, which is taxed by states at present. for human consumption, or potable alcohol, is out of the GST, whereas its input, ENA, is a grey area. Industrial is within the “The council will take a re-look at taxing ENA under the States had opposed it earlier, but now we have a legal view on the matter, strengthening our case for taxing it under the GST,” said a government official. The council is meeting after a gap of one-and-a-half months. The Centre has taken the views of the additional solicitor-general, who has pointed out that ENA is liable to the as it is not potable The proposal is to tax it at the 18 per cent rate. West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra has argued if ENA is taxed under the GST, it will be seen as taxing States currently levy a value-added tax (VAT) and sales tax on ENA. “The council will also discuss if a constitutional amendment is needed to levy the on ENA or whether it can be done administratively,” said another official. ENA is a derivative of molasses and 80 per cent of it goes into manufacturing liquor. The rest is used by the pharmaceutical industry to manufacture cough syrups and the cosmetics industry to make perfumes. The pharmaceutical industry, in particular, has been demanding inclusion of ENA in the so that it can avail input tax credit. The states have argued that if ENA is taxed under the GST, they will not be able to monitor the production of However, the inclusion of ENA in the may trigger the inclusion of potable as well. “Inclusion of ENA will mean there will be a violation of the fundamentals.

It will lead to a cascading of taxes. Ideally, input and output should face the same tax," said an industry expert. "One of the key objectives of the is to prevent breakage of the tax credit chain. This has not been achieved in the case of some inputs such as ENA. It is essential to evolve a system whereby input tax credit does not become a cost to any industry," said MS Mani, partner, Deloitte India. "If ENA is the sed as an input for production of and not fit for direct human consumption, then it should have been liable to right from beginning, as constitutional restriction with respect to levy of is only on alcoholic liquor for human consumption," said Pratik Jain, partner, PwC India. The paid on the purchase of ENA can be used as a set-off on the payable on sale of potable However, if ENA is subject to the GST, input tax credit will no longer be available.