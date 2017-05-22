CPI inflation may come down by 2% by year-end: Hasmukh Adhia

After a hectic two-day Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting in Srinagar to finalise fitment of rates for almost all goods and services, a much relaxed Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia spoke to Dilasha Seth in Gulmarg, surrounded by a thick cover of snow. Adhia said the consumer price inflation rate should come down by two per cent by the end of the financial year due to improved compliance. While he urged the trade and industry not to increase prices of products or services for the time being, he said that spreading consumer education would be the department’s key priority ...