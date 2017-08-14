Customs checks fail to curb duty free import of gold coins from South Korea

Importers are exploiting a loophole in the Free Trade agreement signed between South Korea and India that allows for duty-free import of gold coins.
The customs department, after examining several recommendations such as levying a safeguard duty, is seeking a bank guarantee equivalent of the usual 10 per cent from traders to neutralise the impact of the clause.
Customs department is seeking several details mostly pertaining to exporters, including manufacturing details and so on, in order to plug the surge of imports. According to informed sources, despite efforts to curb the yellow metal's import from Korea, it continues unabated. Indian importers are providing all information demanded by the customs department and providing the requisite bank guarantee too.
Already 12-13 tons of gold is understood to have arrived so far from Korea since July.
The sources added it is apparent that importers are confident about the legality of their method from the way they are cooperating with customs, providing all information demanded of them in writing.
The government directed the Director General (Safeguard) to consider the industry's complaints, arguing how such imports are hurting genuine bullion dealers and jewellers.
Quoting experts from the International Gold Convention held in Goa last weekend, the India Bullion and Jewellers Association said, "Since July 1, 2017, about 10 tons of gold coins and articles (about 20% of monthly imports) have come in, disrupting the regular market which is already reeling under the pressure of parallel trade. It is proposed that for gold and gold articles, a GST cess is levied, partly by reducing basic customs duty, in such a manner that the net tax impact becomes equivalent for goods imported into the country both from non-FTA
and FTA
countries."
