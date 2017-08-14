Customs checks fail to curb duty free import of gold coins from South Korea

Importers are exploiting a loophole in the Free Trade agreement signed between South Korea and India that allows for duty-free import of gold coins.





Customs department is seeking several details mostly pertaining to exporters, including manufacturing details and so on, in order to plug the surge of imports. According to informed sources, despite efforts to curb the yellow metal's import from Korea, it continues unabated. Indian importers are providing all information demanded by the customs department and providing the requisite bank guarantee too.





The sources added it is apparent that importers are confident about the legality of their method from the way they are cooperating with customs, providing all information demanded of them in writing.

The government directed the Director General (Safeguard) to consider the industry's complaints, arguing how such imports are hurting genuine bullion dealers and jewellers.