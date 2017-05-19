E-commerce players loses GST rate battle after levy of 1% TCS on sellers

Even after months of discussions with the government, putting forward representation via industry bodies such as the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), e-commerce players lost the battle on Friday as the government announced a 1 per cent to be collected at source (TCS) by e-commerce companies.

In the absence of any straightforward classification, e-commerce companies find it hard to convince the government to treat them not as a 'shop' but as a 'platform', which vendors use to sell products.

Under the new goods and services (GST) regime, e-commerce firms will have to deduct one percent collected at source while making payments to their suppliers. E-commerce stalwarts such as Amazon, Flipkart, Shopclues, and argue that this will lock Rs 400 crore of capital belonging to their sellers every year in the regime.

"The one per cent TCS is a working capital hit and a hindrance. I don't think it is the end of the world, but it would be better if it was not there. It would lock up working capital for small sellers," said Ananth Narayanan, CEO of Myntra.

is collected by the seller from the buyer at the time of sale of goods. When applied to the e-commerce sector, this means that every e-commerce operator would have to collect at source out of the amount payable to the supplier of goods and services and such collection is reported to the government.

Some industry experts say that while the one per cent cap is fine, the problem is with compliance. They argue that e-commerce companies are enablers and should not be treated as shops, which sell what they buy and are taxed accordingly.

"While the council meeting proposed a one percent collection at source on e-commerce transactions, the intention appears that the same rate would be applicable across states, which could bring some relief to the said industry on the overall funds blockage. Although this would undoubtedly add substantial compliance burden on e-commerce operators, the idea is to bring this industry into the organised compliance space, which has historically been a challenge," said Krishan Arora, Partner, Grant Thornton LLP.