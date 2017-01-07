Economists not as optimistic as govt about GDP growth

The most optimistic projection by an economist was 7%, but he also gave a range of 6.7-7%

None of the 10 economists and experts that Business Standard spoke to believe the country’s economic growth would be 7.1 per cent for the current financial year, as announced by the statistics office of the government on Friday. The most optimistic projection by an economist was seven per cent, but he also gave a range of 6.7-7 per cent. Former chief statistician Pronab Sen said his assumption was that re-monetisation would not be completed before March 31. Going by that calculation, the economy would see six per cent growth rate. But if it takes longer, the expansion would ...

BS Reporter