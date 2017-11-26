ED slaps Rs 1k-cr Fema notice on NRI businessman Thampi over land deal

-
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday issued a show-cause notice to NRI businessman C C Thampi for alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) to the tune of Rs 1000 crore.
Earlier, the ED had booked Thampi under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with alleged wrongful approval for an engineering college in Thrissur by All India Council for Technical Education in 2009.
Thampi is the chairman of Holiday Group whose businesses extend across India and UAE.
According to the ED's earlier revelations, Thampi was accused of buying huge tracts of land via Foreign Direct Investment.
Following that there was also a look-out circular issued against him, after which Thampi had approached the Kerala High Court with a plea to revoke the circular.
