Emmanuel Macron in India, talks with PM Modi today; top 10 developments

French President Emmanuel Macron is in India on a four-day visit. President Macron and Prime Minister will hold delegation-level talks in the national capital on Saturday. On Friday night, Macron arrived in New Delhi and Prime Minister Modi received him at the airport in a special gesture.

During the delegation-level talks, both leaders are expected to review the progress so far in India-France bilateral relations and exchange their views on regional and international issues of mutual interest for both nations.

French President Macron on Saturday held talks with External Affairs Minister (EAM) Ahead of the meeting with the EAM, President Macron and wife, Brigitte Macron, paid their tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. Earlier on Saturday morning, Macron and his wife Brigitte arrived at the Rashtrapati Bhawan and the French President inspected the guard of honour.

At the Rashtrapati Bhawan, President Macron met with his counterpart, President Ram Nath Kovind, his wife Savita Kovind, and Prime Minister Modi.

Prime Minister Modi and French President Macron will hold delegation level talks on Saturday in the national capital. During the meeting, Modi and Macron are expected to review the progress achieved in India-France bilateral relations. They will also exchange views on regional and international issues that are of mutual interest to both nations.

Further, several agreements are expected to be signed between India and France in various areas.

An agreement on the Jaitapur nuclear power plant , which is being built with French assistance, is expected to be signed during the visit, sources have said.

A ceremonial welcome to the esteemed guests! President of France, @EmmanuelMacron and Mrs. Brigitte Macron received @RashtrapatiBhvn by President Shri Ram Nath Kovind and PM @narendramodi on his first State visit to India. pic.twitter.com/Jphzi4J2qf — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) March 10, 2018

After inspecting the guard of honour and meeting other officials, Macron said, "I am very happy and proud of this visit. I thank the President (Kovind) and Prime Minister (Modi) for this welcome. I think we have a very good chemistry and our two great democracies have a historic relationship."

4) 'New era of India-France ties': Further, the French President stated that his India visit would open up a new era of India-France strategic partnership in the coming decades."Our two democracies have common channels like terrorism, lots of common risks and common threats. But we have to protect this history and the state for freedom," President Macron added.

President Macron also said that both India and France were committed to addressing climatic change and termed it as a 'critical battle' not only for the two countries but for other countries as well.

Briefing the media on Friday on President Macron's India visit, Joint Secretary in the MEA, K Nagaraj Naidu, said, "India has a very deep engagement with France in several areas, including space".

"Issues of maritime security and terrorism will be discussed during the visit of French President," Naidu added.

Stepping up cooperation in the Indian Ocean region will be one of the top issues that will be discussed by Macron and Prime Minister Modi during delegation-level talks. "France has particularly supported India's perspective on terror in South Asia. We are seeing convergence in new areas, particularly maritime security, counter-terrorism and renewable energy," K Nagraj Naidu, joint secretary (Europe-west), told reporters.

Macron's India visit aims at strengthening the bilateral economic, political, and strategic dimension of engagement between the two countries. Besides, the visit is also aimed at forging not only strong manufacturing and technology partnerships but also greater people to people contacts.

The bilateral trade between India and France from April 2016 to March 2017 reached $10.95 billion.

Further, France is the ninth-largest foreign investor in India with a cumulative investment of over $6 billion from April 2000 to October 2017.

Apart from defence and security, cooperation in nuclear energy and space are the other pillars of the India-France strategic partnership. The two sides will also sign an agreement on co-development of a full-fledged satellite constellation in the maritime domain.

"In the area of space, India and France have a matured engagement and we would like to take it to a new level," Naidu said. The Indo-French cooperation in the area of space is more than five-decades-old.

Besides conventional areas, thrust would also be on renewable energy, high-speed train and stepping cooperation in trade.

After holding delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Modi on Saturday, President Macron will take part in a Town Hall and have an interactive session, in which nearly 300 students from different institutions are expected to participate.

On the same day, he will also take part in a Knowledge Summit which will be attended by more than 200 academicians from both sides.

On March 11, President Macron will attend the (ISA) Summit, an initiative mooted by France and India.

The Summit, expected to be attended by several heads of the states and governments, is likely to focus on concrete projects. On the same day, he will also visit Taj Mahal in Agra.

President Macron will also visit Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Modi, on March 12.

He, along with Modi, will inaugurate a solar plant in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur.

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in New Delhi on Friday night on a four-day India visit and was received at the airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a special gesture. Macron was accompanied by his wife Brigitte Marie-Claude Macron, besides senior ministers from his Cabinet. Warm welcome to President of France, @EmmanuelMacron and Mrs. Brigitte Macron on their first State visit to India. Deviating from protocol, PM @narendramodi received President Macron at the airport. pic.twitter.com/fkddtYfHlB — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) March 9, 2018

"Welcome to India, President @EmmanuelMacron! Your visit will add great strength to the strategic partnership between India and France. I look forward to our talks tomorrow," Modi tweeted after receiving Macron at the airport.

I look forward to our talks tomorrow. Looking forward to co-chairing the Founding Conference of the with President @EmmanuelMacron on 11th March.

The is a unique effort that brings the world together to harness solar energy and create a cleaner as well as greener future, he tweeted.