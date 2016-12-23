Exports to China: Govt bets on value added products to reduce trade deficit

Key labour intensive sectors such as electronics, pharmaceuticals to realign and boost exports

Raw materials like cotton, iron ore and copper, long a hallmark of Indian exports to neighbouring China has come under increasing scrutiny as both governments, as well as exporters, try to shift exports towards value-added products in a bid to cap growing trade deficit. While Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had earlier said that exports' focus should shift from raw materials, her ministry has identified key sectors such as hardware, electronics, pharmaceuticals, textiles, auto components, to realign and boost exports. A revised export basket to China has the ...

Subhayan Chakraborty