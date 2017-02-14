Fighter makers must transfer tech to local firm to bid for Indian contract

India has mandated that global aircraft makers such as and Co get approvals of their governments to transfer technology and build jets with a local partner in India, if they have to bid for the single engine fighter requirement for the country.

"The product which I want to buy, I want it to be made in India. Export to third nation is an additional bonus. If someone wants to shift a facility to India it's his choice, or he wants to assemble a new one. I am no way concerned with it," said after inaugurating the biennial Aero India show on Tuesday.

"If they're proposing something, their government has to give them in-principal approval so that they can quote to me. If something is not given or someone has not given it to them, then they cannot give a quote to me," he said, but did not clarify whether a (RFP) has been issued. Parrikar was responding to queries on US President Donald Trump's push for Make in America, to revive US manufacturing and generate local jobs.

In October, India floated a request for information (RFI) to global jet makers to partner with Indian companies and jointly bid to sell single engine fighters to the Indian Air Force. The contest is different from the 126 medium multi-role combat aircraft (MMRCA) competition, that was finalised with a 36 plane order from French Rafale, which will begin delivery from September 2019.

has offered to transfer its Fort Worth production line to India and make the latest Block-70 of F-16 fighters. Saab, which makes the Gripen fighter not only has offered to help with Mark-1 and Mark-2 of Tejas, India's light combat aircraft but also co-develop the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), which Defence Research and Development Organisation plans to develop.

Independently, the Indian Navy has floated a tender to supply and produce 57 twin engine carrier borne fighters, for which has expressed interest to participate with its F-18 twin engine planes. It opted to buy from the global market after it publicly rejected the LCA Navy, saying it was over weight and would not meet its requirements.

Parrikar also reiterated the country's stand that 100 per cent foreign direct investment in defence in select areas would be allowed only to bridge technology gaps than a blanket approval.

"Suppose someone comes to manufacture engines, which we don't have technology in, I will definitely consider it. 100 per cent FDI in areas where I do not have any expertise I will definitely consider it. What's the point of getting stuck and continuing to import?," he said.