Coal scam: Former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda, ex-coal secy HC Gupta convicted

Special Judge Parashar held Koda, Gupta and other accused persons, including ex- chief secretary A K Basu and private company Vini Iron and Steel Udyog Ltd (VISUL), guilty of varying offences including criminal conspiracy in the case pertaining to irregularities in allocation of Rajhara North coal block in to the Kolkata-based VISUL.The will hear argument on quantum of punishment on Thursday.It, however, acquitted four persons VISUL's Director Vaibhav Tulsyan and two public servants Basant Kumar Bhattacharya and Bipin Bihari Singh and chartered accountant Navin Kumar Tulsyan of all charges.All were earlier summoned as accused after the took cognisance of alleged offences under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) read with 420 (cheating) and 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servants) of IPC and under provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act.The alleged that the firm had applied for allocation of Rajhara North coal block on January 8, 2007.It said although the government and Steel Ministry did not recommend VISUL's case for coal block allocation, the 36th Screening Committee recommended the block to the accused firm.The said that Gupta, who was chairman of the screening committee, had allegedly concealed facts from then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who then headed the Coal Ministry too, that had not recommended VISUL for allocation of a coal block.Koda, Basu and two accused public servants conspired to favour VISUL in the coal block allocation, the agency had alleged.The accused have refuted the allegations levelled against them.