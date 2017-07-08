G20 Summit 2017: PM Modi praises Xi's BRICS leadership

Amid a border standoff between their armies and a day after either side had rejected the possibility of a ‘pull aside’ meeting between their two leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi
and Chinese President Xi Jinping
on Friday shook hands on the sidelines of an informal BRICS
leaders’ meeting. Both are in Hamburg
to attend the G20 Summit.
In a tweet, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay
said Modi
and Xi discussed "a range of issues" at the BRICS
leaders' informal gathering in Hamburg
"hosted by China.
" Baglay didn’t elaborate on the details, or whether the military standoff between China
and India in the Dokalam
area near the Bhutan
tri-junction came up for discussion.
Modi-Xi meeting comes a day after the Chinese foreign ministry had said in Beijing
the "atmosphere" is "not right" for a formal bilateral meeting between the two leaders in Hamburg.
New Delhi had retorted how such a meeting has not been sought. In New Delhi, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi tweeted: “Why is our Prime Minister silent on China?
”
According to China’s state-run Xinhua news
agency, in his remarks at the informal BRICS
leaders’ meeting, the Chinese President urged the BRICS
countries to push for "peaceful settlement" of regional disputes. The Xinhua report didn’t elaborate on whether Xi went into any details of these regional disputes.
In his address, Modi
"appreciated" momentum in the bloc under the Chinese chairmanship and extended full cooperation for the grouping's upcoming summit to be hosted by in the Chinese city of Xiamen later this year. "Under Xi's chairmanship, the progress and positive momentum of BRICS
has further deepened our cooperation," Modi
said.
A Ministry of External Affairs press statement quoted Modi
as saying that G20 nations, which includes the five BRICS
nations, should also "collectively oppose terrorism
financing, franchises, safe havens, support and sponsors."
In his speech, Xi also appreciated the momentum witnessed at the BRICS
bloc during India's chairmanship before it was passed on to China, and praised India's strong resolve against terrorism, the press release said. It quoted Xi as saying he appreciates India's success in economic and social development and wishes India even bigger success.
French President Emmanuel Macron with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Prime Minister Narendra Modi
during the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg
on Saturday. Photo: AP/PTI
In his address at the G20 Summit, Modi
said some countries were using terror as a tool to achieve political objectives and pressed for "deterrent" action collectively by the G20 members against such nations. The PM equated Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohamamd as also the Haqqani network
to ISIS
and Al-Qaeda, saying their names may be different but their ideology is the same.
The PM regretted that the international response to terrorism
was weak and said more cooperation was needed to fight the menace. The Indian prime minister presented an 11-point 'Action Agenda' which included suggestions for exchange of lists of terrorists among G-20 nations, easing and expediting of legal processes like extradition and concrete steps to choke funds and weapon supply to the terrorists.
The Financial Action Task Force
(FATF) and other mechanisms to choke sources of of funds to terrorists should be strengthened, he said. On the pattern of FATF, a body Explosives Action Task Force (EATF) should be constituted "so that the sources of deadly arms reaching the terrorists can be ended," Modi
said.
Paris agreement
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
on Friday said it was ‘mandatory’ to implement the consensus of the Paris agreement on climate change. He asserted that India will implement the accord in “letter and spirit”. Modi
said on issues of climate change and terror, the role of BRICS
nations is “important”.
Expedite BRICS rating agency
Expeditious action should be taken to establish the BRICS
credit rating agency, PM Narendra Modi
said, emphasising international financial institutions should reflect the world’s current economic balance. Modi
called for expeditious action to establish the BRICS
credit rating agency.
Bilaterals with Abe, Trudeau
PM Narendra Modi
held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Japan, Shinzo Abe, and Canada, Justin Trudeau, along with informal interactions with a number of world leaders on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. Modi
also held informal meetings with Brazilian President Michel Temer and South African President Jacob Zuma.
PTI
