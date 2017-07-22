Govt directs sugar mills to curtail prices immediately

Rising the alarm bells over rising sugar prices
ahead of festive demand, the government has directed mills to curtail the sweetener prices
immediately.
In a letter addressed to the Director General of Indian Sugar Mills
Association (ISMA), the Ministry of Consumer Affairs
on Friday directed mills to take measures to curtail prices
immediately.
“It has been observed that the international sugar prices
have fallen significantly in the past few weeks, whereas the domestic ex-mill price and retail price of sugar are in the upward trend, despite availability of sufficient sugar stock in the country. It is requested to advise your member mills to ensure demand supply balance and also to ensure that the current upward prices
are immediately curtailed," the letter said. The sugar prices
had hit a three-months high in major mandis following a sharp increase in ex-mill prices
