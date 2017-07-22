TRENDING ON BS
Govt directs sugar mills to curtail prices immediately

The sugar prices had hit a three-months high in major mandis

Dilip Kumar Jha  |  Mumbai 

Rising the alarm bells over rising sugar prices ahead of festive demand, the government has directed mills to curtail the sweetener prices immediately.

In a letter addressed to the Director General of Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA), the Ministry of Consumer Affairs on Friday directed mills to take measures to curtail prices immediately.

“It has been observed that the international sugar prices have fallen significantly in the past few weeks, whereas the domestic ex-mill price and retail price of sugar are in the upward trend, despite availability of sufficient sugar stock in the country. It is requested to advise your member mills to ensure demand supply balance and also to ensure that the current upward prices are immediately curtailed," the letter said.  The sugar prices had hit a three-months high in major mandis following a sharp increase in ex-mill prices

