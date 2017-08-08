Govt proposes safeguard duty on gold import from Korea

The Government of India has asked the Director General (Safeguard) to impose on and jewellery imported from The merchandise from that country currently attracts zero rate of duty under India-Korea Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, and not 10 per cent basic customs duty normally applicable to the precious metal. Sources say that there is possibility that a of as much as 10 per cent might be introduced. However, the actual rate will be finalized after recommendations from DG-Safeguard are received.

Till June end, and jewellery attracted of 12.5 per cent, which worked as a countervailing duty. Hence, import of and articles from treaty countries like was protected. However, once the Goods and Service Tax was implemented in July, excise was subsumed and, as a result, the protection for import is now no longer available. However, industry estimates suggest from July onwards 5-6 tonnes of coins have been imported from Korea, duty free.

Several complaints were made to the finance ministry, but since the issue was under treaty, government has had to find a way out through the issue of a notification (No. 77/2017 - Customs - N.T.) on August 4. The notification specified the India-Korea Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Bilateral Safeguard Measures) Rules, 2017, and said that industry shall make a formal complaint to the DG explaining how zero duty import is impacting the Indian jewellery sector adversely. Industry officials say that in July, was mostly trading at a discount and demand was lackluster following the implementation of Imports nosedived to around 30 tonnes, of which 15-20 per cent is estimated to have taken place from Korea under zero duty using the loopholes.

Surendra Mehta, Secretary, (IBJA) says, “Zero-duty imports hurt genuine jewellers as their businesses will become unviable. We have complained to the government in the past and now we will again complain to DG-Safeguard.”

The Director General, after preliminary findings, has to, “proceed expeditiously with the conduct of the investigation and in critical circumstances, where there is clear evidence that increased imports have caused or are threatening to cause serious injury to the domestic industry and where delay in imposition of provisional bilateral safeguard measure would cause damage to the domestic industry which would be difficult to repair,” said the notification and “consider recommending safeguard duty”.