Govt to file review petition against SC order on MRP issue

The will file a review in the Supreme against an order allowing hotels and restaurants to charge higher price than the MRP on mineral water, said on Saturday.



"In relation with the recent Supreme judgement on MRP issue, we are filing a review before the apex to reconsider its judgement," Paswan told reporters here.



Earlier this month, the apex had said that the cannot enforce sale of mineral water on their MRPs in hotels and restaurants as the Standards of Weights and Measures Act, 1976 does not apply.Allowing the appeals filed by the Federation of Hotel and of (FHRAI), the Supreme had set aside the previous order passed by HighThe FHRAI had contended that providing mineral water to its customers was a consisting predominantly of a service and not of a sale of drinking water."We are, therefore, of the view that neither the Standards of Weights and Measures Act, 1976 read with the enactment of 1985, or the Legal Metrology Act, 2009, would apply so as to interdict the sale of mineral water in hotels and restaurants at prices which are above the MRP," the Supreme had said in its order passed on December 12, 2017.Paswan has always been vocal against dual MRPs on products and favouring certain mandatory labelling requirements.He approved amendments to the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011, that will come into effect from January 1, 2018. The amended rules, among others, prohibit dual MRPs on products.Paswan, on several occasions in the past, also spoke against unfair imposition of service charge on and had even sought explanation from hotels and restaurants' bodies.

