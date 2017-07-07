Govt to push e-education with 4 digital initiatives

Initiatives will increase Gross Enrolment Ratio in higher education - 24.5 (2015-16) to 30 (2020)

The Union government has invited nearly 1,000 vice-chancellors of central, state, deemed and private universities and directors of premier institutes such as Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) for the launch of four major digital in on Guru Purnima on Sunday.



In the absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is travelling for the G20 summit in Hamburg, President will launch — an indigenously designed massive open online course (MOOC), Prabha — 32 Direct-to-Home channels for transmitting high-quality educational content, the containing 6.5 million books, and the for authenticating all certificates issued by institutions.



“These will increase the Gross Enrolment Ratio in the from 24.5 (2015-16) to 30 by 2020,” said a ministry of (MHRD) official.



The official said the government had invited vice-chancellors and directors of IITs, IIMs, and IISc on Saturday to hold discussion on the University Grant Commission (UGC) regulation for online education and devise an action plan for promoting digital financial literacy in



The official said the programme would target those students who could not complete their studies and professional who wished to upgrade their knowledge. Swayam, however, would not run courses such as engineering, medicine, dental, pharmacy, nursing, architecture, and physiotherapy.



“The modalities on granting degrees to students undertaking online courses is still under deliberation,” the official added.



According to the MHRD, the students registered with recognised institutes would have the option of earning online credit through programme running on the platform.



Through Prabha, the government would air new content of four hours every day. It would be repeated six times a day.



“The content would be mainly for students from Class IX to XII and those who are preparing for admission into IITs,” the official said.





