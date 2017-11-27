Growth to be better in Q1 over, experts say

July-September gross domestic product (GDP) growth would be higher than April-June's 5.7 per cent, the lowest in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure so far, government sources say. Chief Statistician T C A Anant is due to release the data on Thursday, and policy experts, economists and markets are waiting for the numbers with bated breath. Government's optimism aside, July 1 was when the goods and service tax (GST) was rolled out.

The indirect tax regime had exacerbated the slowdown in economic activity after demonetisation, on November 8, 2016. Among the worst hit was ...