TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News » GST

11 states to require GST compensation of Rs 9,500 cr in FY18: India Ratings

Australia expecting 10,000 tourists from India in 2018 Commonwealth Games
Business Standard

GST levy on equipment for disabled; SC seeks Centre's reply

A bench issued notice to the Ministry of Finance on the PIL

Press Trust of India 

GST

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Centre on a plea seeking to strike down the levy of goods and services tax (GST) on essential equipment meant for differently-abled persons.

A Bench of Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice D Y Chandrachud issued notice to the Ministry of Finance on the PIL, which alleged that imposition of GST on mobility aids like wheelchairs, tricycles, crutches and Braille paper and watches for differently-abled people, was in violation of their fundamental rights.

The court, which was initially reluctant to admit the plea, later issued notice on the petition of wheel-chair bound Nipun Malhotra challenging the levy of GST on equipment meant for differently-abled persons.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements
  • Claim Settlement Ratio of 92.4%