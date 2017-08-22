GST levy on equipment for disabled; SC seeks Centre's reply

The on Monday sought a response from the Centre on a plea seeking to strike down the levy of (GST) on essential equipment meant for differently-abled persons.

A Bench of Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice D Y Chandrachud issued notice to the Ministry of Finance on the PIL, which alleged that imposition of on mobility aids like wheelchairs, tricycles, crutches and Braille paper and watches for differently-abled people, was in violation of their fundamental rights.

The court, which was initially reluctant to admit the plea, later issued notice on the petition of wheel-chair bound Nipun Malhotra challenging the levy of on equipment meant for differently-abled persons.