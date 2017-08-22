GST levy on equipment for disabled; SC seeks Centre's reply

The Supreme Court
on Monday sought a response from the Centre on a plea seeking to strike down the levy of goods and services tax
(GST) on essential equipment meant for differently-abled persons.
A Bench of Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice D Y Chandrachud issued notice to the Ministry of Finance on the PIL, which alleged that imposition of GST
on mobility aids like wheelchairs, tricycles, crutches and Braille paper and watches for differently-abled people, was in violation of their fundamental rights.
The court, which was initially reluctant to admit the plea, later issued notice on the petition of wheel-chair bound Nipun Malhotra challenging the levy of GST
on equipment meant for differently-abled persons.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU