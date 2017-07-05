GST regime: Truckers caught in twists and turns

Three days into new regime, truck owners across India are struggling to smoothen the flow of cargo

Not all is well with the unorganised transportation segment, mainly truck owners, post implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Three days into the new tax regime, truck owners across India are struggling to smoothen the flow of cargo amid lack of clarity on procedures. "We cannot understand whom to ask for the GST number. Every day we are getting to know something new," said P Sukeshan, president of the Cochin Goods Transport Association. The association operates mainly in Kerala and has 120 truck owner members with about 3,000 trucks. "We are also taking ...

Aditi Divekar