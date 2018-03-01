India, Jordan sign 12 MoUs to boost cooperation in defence, health sectors

India and signed 12 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to boost cooperation in the defence and health sectors, along with allowing India long-term access to organic fertiliser from the West Asian nation. Jordanian Monarch Abdullah II met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, as part of his three-day trip to India. Abdullah's visit follows Modi's trip to West Asia earlier this month, when he had transited at This was the first time in 30 years an Indian Prime Minister had visted the country. One of India's interests reportedly lie in deepening security ties with to leverage the strategic location in the Levant, with access to the Red Sea and the Mediterranean. Thursday.s deal covers the training and commercial aspects in defence, besides counter-terrorism and cyber security. Another deal was on universal health coverage and services. An MoU was also signed to promote best practices in the administration of contract employment of Indian nationals in The government also hopes to secure a steady supply of organic fertiliser through an MoU on mining, with a long-term agreement for 100 per cent off-take to India. Apart from beneficiation of rock phosphate, the agreement aims to set up a production facility in for phosphoric acid-based fertiliser.

An agreement to establish cooperation between the Indian Institute of Mass Communication and the Media Institute was also signed.