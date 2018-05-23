India's net direct tax collection rises 18% to Rs 10.03 trillion

-
India's net direct tax collection in 2017/18 stood at Rs 10.03 trillion, up 18 percent on year, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.
The growth was the fastest in seven fiscal years.
Last month, a finance ministry official had said the country's direct tax mop-up had exceeded the budget target.
