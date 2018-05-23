JUST IN
India's net direct tax collection rises 18% to Rs 10.03 trillion

The growth was the fastest in seven fiscal years

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

Illustration by Ajay Mohanty

India's net direct tax collection in 2017/18 stood at Rs 10.03 trillion, up 18 percent on year, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

The growth was the fastest in seven fiscal years.

Last month, a finance ministry official had said the country's direct tax mop-up had exceeded the budget target.
First Published: Wed, May 23 2018. 20:09 IST

