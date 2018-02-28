India's Q3FY18 GDP growth rises to five-quarter high of 7.2%

The Indian economy grew at five-quarter high of 7.2% in the October-December period reflecting overall recovery due to good show by agriculture, manufacturing, construction and certain services.

The economy is expected to grow at 6.6% in the current fiscal ending March 31, as per the second advanced estimates of the Central Statistics Office (CSO), compared to 7.1% in 2016-17.

The earlier estimate was 6.5%.

The growth for the second quarter (July-September) has been revised upwards to 6.5%, from 6.3% estimated earlier by the CSO.

The previous high was recorded at 7.5% in the July-September quarter of 2016-17.

The CSO said that the real GDP or Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at constant (2011-12) prices in 2017-18 is likely to be Rs 130.04 lakh crore, as against the first revised estimate for 2016-17 of Rs 121.96 lakh crore, released on January 31.

The growth in GDP during 2017-18 is estimated at 6.6% as compared to the growth rate of 7.1 percent in 2016-17, it added.

The gross valued added (GVA) for manufacturing in the quarter under review grew at 8.9% higher than 6.9% in the previous quarter.

Similarly, the farm sector GVA grew at 4.1% compared to 2.7% in the previous quarter. The construction sector recorded a growth of 6.8%, higher than 2.8% in previous quarter.

The services segment including financial services grew at rate of 6.7% up from 6.4% in previous quarter.