Indian businesses operate in most liberal ecosystem in world: CII President

SHOBANA KAMINENI, president of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), spoke to Nivedita Mookerji on how the Indian industry has matured through the years of Independence. Edited excerpts: As a corporate leader, how do you see 70 years of Independence in relation to Indian business? It has been a long and notable journey for Indian business, to start basically from scratch and go on to become one of the most influential countries in the world for business. Seventy years after Independence, we can be proud of our attainments in many areas. Many Indian companies are among the ...