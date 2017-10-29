Is GST paid on vehicles for office purpose eligible for input tax credit?

I am a doctor running an ENT hospital. As I understand this is exempted from the goods and services tax (GST). I am also planning to sell hearing aids to patients. Will I get to claim exemption on the hearing aids I sell, if my turnover is less than Rs 1 crore? The GST law has exempted the health care services provided by an authorised medical practitioner from payment of the GST. Therefore, if you are providing such services through your ENT hospital, you should be exempt from payment of the GST in respect of such services. Hearing aids covered under the HSN Tariff ...