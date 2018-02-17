Justin Trudeau in India: Pulses set tone; trade, investment the larger goal

-
ALSO READTrudeau in India; to discuss J&K crisis, 1984 riot with Modi: 10 highlights Mansplaining to Mayurasana: 8 times that Justin Trudeau broke the internet Netanyahu's visit: Israeli firms kick off investment talks in India Netanyahu calls Modi a revolutionary leader as India, Israel ink 9 deals
-
As Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lands in India today, state and business delegates from both countries are looking ahead for week-long discussions on trade and bilateral relations. Of the $4.1 billion worth of imports from Canada in 2016-17, shipments of pulses — yellow peas, green peas and red lentils (masur) — amounted to $1.1 billion, or more than a quarter of the total, making pulses the central point of forthcoming trade discussions. Pulse imports from Canada have reduced to just above $500 million in 2017-18, owing to government caps and duties following a supply glut in 2016-17 and this year as well, putting Canada’s pulse exporting industry and pulse growers from Africa in a fix. But though pulses would be on the dining as well as the discussion table, both parties are looking at the realisation of broader aims of trade expansion and investment promotion. Currently India and Canada are engaged in the negotiation of the proposed Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (FIPPA) for facilitating investments and the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) or the proposed free trade pact. Talks on FIPPA had earlier been stalled by New Delhi's decision to conduct negotiations for all investment pacts under the framework of the model Bilateral Investment Treaty issued by the government in 2015.
|Dipping Canadian Pulse Exports
|Value
|Quantity
|Yellow & green peas
|Red lentils
|Yellow & green peas
|Red lentils
|2014-15
|628
|443
|1.5
|0.7
|2015-16
|503
|902
|1.4
|1.1
|2016-17
|657
|474
|1.7
|0.6
|2017-18*
|381
|278
|1.1
|0.5
|Figures in $mn; Quantity in mn tonnes; *April-Nov 2017; Source: Ministry of Commerce
|How India's trade with Canada shapes up against its top trade partners
|Country
|Trade in 2016-17
|China
|71.45
|USA
|64.51
|UAE
|52.68
|Saudi Arabia
|25.08
|Hong Kong
|22.25
|Canada
|6.13
|Trade figures in billion dollars Source: Ministry of Commerce
Despite Canada’s southern neighbour, USA, being India’s largest export destination, bilateral trade has remained low with the Great White North. Two-way trade was only $6.1 billion in 2016-17, down two per cent from the year before.Raw diamonds and gold are also important Canadian imports. Exports from India are extremely broad based with no commodity constituting more than 8 per cent of all outbound trade. Medicines, shrimps and prawns, and jewellery are the major export items from India. India had placed a conditionality that the trade pact cannot be discussed until both nations reach a possible conclusion on the investment deal. There are 18 members of Indian origin in the 338-strong Canadian parliament, while four of them are ministers, all of whom are participating in business forum and government level discussions in Mumbai and Delhi.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU